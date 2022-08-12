Johnson & Johnson to end global sales of talc-based baby powder in 2023

By CNBCTV18.com

Johnson & Johnson has said it would stop selling talc-based baby powder globally in 2023 and move to a cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio. The decision comes more than two years after it ended sales in the US and Canada due to safety lawsuits and falling demand.

"As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio," J&J said in a press release.

"We continuously evaluate and optimise our portfolio to best position the business for long-term growth. This transition will help simplify our product offerings, deliver sustainable innovation, and meet the needs of our consumers, customers and evolving global trends," the statement added.

It said that its cornstarch-based baby powder is already sold in many nations.

J&J has blamed several misinformations resulting in about 38,000 lawsuits from consumers in North America. The company has denied the allegations on several occasions, citing many scientific testing and regulatory approvals that have shown the safety of its products.

"Our position on the safety of our cosmetic talc remains unchanged. We stand firmly behind the decades of independent scientific analysis by medical experts worldwide that confirms talc-based Johnson Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer," the firm added.

Johnson's Baby Powder has been selling since 1894.