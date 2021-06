President Joe Biden has given British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a new bicycle.

The United Kingdom was Biden’s initial stop on his first foreign trip, and he met Johnson for the first time on Thursday.

The White House says Biden gave Johnson “an American-made bicycle and bike helmet custom-made by Bilenky Cycle Works, a small family business located in Philadelphia.” Biden was born in Pennsylvania.

The White House says the gift was “a gesture of friendship and in recognition of their shared interest in cycling.”

Johnson’s office says the prime minister gave Biden a framed photo of a mural in Edinburgh of Frederick Douglass. Jill Biden got a first edition Daphne Du Maurier novel. Much of her work is set in Cornwall.