Joe Biden urges Congress to pass Junk Fee Prevention Act; what is means and how it will help Americans

The junk Fee Act will prohibit companies from charging various hidden fees or ‘junk fee’ on services and various penalty charges that customers pay, without knowing

In his State of the Union address on February 7 (Tuesday), US President Joe Biden urged the US Congress to pass the "Junk Fee Prevention Act", which would prohibit excessive service fee on various services and make companies disclose all charges and prices upfront.

The act will prohibit companies from charging various hidden charges or 'junk fee' on services and penalties that customers pay. These costs can often drain hundreds of dollars a year from the pockets of American families.

"Americans are tired of being played for suckers. Pass the Junk Fee Prevention Act so companies stop ripping us off," President Biden said during his address.

Several Americans are struggling financially with rising inflation and living costs. It’s challenging for people to stretch their paychecks further and the junk fee they pay exacerbates their plight. Therefore, the Biden Administration has proposed changes that would help consumers save money.

What is the Junk Fee Prevention Act?

The Biden administration released a fact sheet on February 1 describing the actions taken by the White House that focus on junk fee.

The announcement was made along with independent agencies including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Federal Trade Commission. The proposal aims to target junk fee through legislative efforts.

The Junk Fee Protection Act would target four types of excessive fee:

1. Additional online concert, sporting event and entertainment ticket fee

2. Exorbitant airline fee for families sitting together on flights

3. Early termination fee for TV, phone and internet services

4. Excessive surprise resort and destination fee

How will the Junk Fee Prevention Act help Americans save money?

Here are the hidden fees which could be reduced or eliminated if Congress were to pass the Junk Fee Prevention Act:

Ticket fee: Several online ticket sellers impose service fee which is often undisclosed in the total ticket price. President Biden said his administration will cap service fee on tickets to concerts and sporting events and make all ticketing companies disclose all fee upfront.

Airline seat selection fee for families: Currently several airlines charge seat selection fee and for families with children, this fee can add up. Therefore the Biden administration is looking to cap the extra fee to help families.

“We’ll prohibit airlines from charging up to $50 roundtrip for families just to sit together,” Biden said in his address. The President added that the baggage fee charged by the airlines are bad enough and they can’t just treat children like luggage.

Early termination fees: Several cable TV, internet, and mobile phone companies charge early termination fee when customers make a switch in providers. Biden has urged the Congress to eliminate this to help consumers freely choose between operators.

Biden said that cable internet and cell phone companies will no longer be allowed to charge up to $200 or more when people decide to switch to another provider.

Resort and destination fee: As per a Nasdaq report, several resorts charge resort or destination fee, which isn’t always mentioned clearly upfront. This fee can make vacation costlier. Biden said, "These fees can cost you up to $90 a night at hotels that aren’t even resorts."

Thus the Biden administration is looking to ban all surprise ‘resort fees’ that hotels tack on to the customer’s bill.