State of the Union Preview: Last chance for Joe Biden to make a mark before election season

This is Joe Biden's last chance to make a case for himself — he will speak on the nation's budget, economy, news, agenda, progress, and achievements of his administration, as well its legislative agenda for the coming year. It could also contain hints of whether or not Biden is going to make a bid to retain the office.

At 7.30 am IST on Wednesday, United States President Joe Biden will stand before the joint chambers of the US Congress — the House of Representatives and the Senate — to deliver possibly the most important speech of his first term in office, the annual State of the Union address.

This is Biden's last chance to make a case for himself — he will speak on the nation's budget, economy, news, agenda, progress, and achievements of his administration, as well its legislative agenda for the coming year. It could also contain hints of whether or not Biden is going to make a bid to retain the office.

Biden — the oldest person in the Oval Office at 80 (he is also the oldest to be sworn in as US President) — has yet to announce whether or not he will run for the office next year, but there are several waiting in the wings, such as Vice President Kamala Harris, should he decide against it. But regardless of whether Biden runs, his speech will be very crucial — next year's State of the Union address will no doubt be lost in all the noise emanating from the US Presidential election campaigns.

Against this backdrop, let's take a look at all the issues Biden faces on the eve of his third State of the Union speech.

Approval rating — good, but not great

Biden, who assumed the presidency in his third attempt — his first was back in 1988, when he failed to secure the Democratic Party's nomination — took office on January 20, 2021, at a time when the United States was beset by a number of issues. The country was being lashed by a flailing economy, just about to head into the devastating Delta wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and there had just been an insurrection at the US Capitol, the seat of the country's government.

Then as now, the country remains deeply divided along ideological lines, and Biden has not been able to heal the fractures. Today, in his 748th day in the office, Joe Biden has an average job approval rating of 43.2 percent, as per the political website fivethirtyeight.com.

Here is how Biden stacks up against his four immediate predecessors at the same point in their first terms as president.

President Approval rating Joe Biden 42.3% Donald Trump 40.2% Barack Obama 48.2% George W Bush 59.6% Bill Clinton 49.5%

As it stands, Biden's is the second lowest approval rating — just above Donald Trump — of the previous five US Presidents.

Biden's highest approval rating was 59 percent, which was recorded on March 18, 2021, just a couple of months after he took office, while his lowest was 36 percent on May 24, 2022, when the economy was starting to really bite the United States.

Even among past Democrat presidents — going as far back as Harry S Truman in 1945 — Biden's highest approval rating is the least. However, it is balanced out by the fact that his lowest rating of 39 percent is higher than any of his six Democrat predecessors.

President Highest approval rating Lowest approval rating Joe Biden 57% 39% Barack Obama 68% 12% Bill Clinton 58% 20% Jimmy Carter 66% 8% Lyndon Johnson 78% 2% John F Kennedy 72% 6% Harry S Truman 87% 3%

An economy on the mend?

After a few hard months made worse by global geopolitical tensions, the US economy seems to be recovering, with an easing inflation and encouraging unemployment reports. However, the US is not out of the woods yet, with Goldman Sachs cutting the probability of a recession from 35 percent to 25 percent.

As per the latest data from the Bureau of Economic Affairs , the US gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 3.2 percent in the previous quarter and is projected to grow at 2.9 percent in the final quarter of the US fiscal.

Against this backdrop, Biden's budget for the coming fiscal, and his legislative agenda will come under intense scrutiny — both from his own party as well as the Republicans.

A country divided

Fissures that appeared during the 2016 US presidential campaign across the United States remain. The US remains deeply divided on ideological lines — Democrats versus Republicans, the Left versus the Right, progressives versus conservatives, the list goes on — and Biden was seen as something of a unifier based on his track record as a senator when he was known for striking bipartisan deals.

However, Biden could not bring the country together after more than three years in power, and he is running out of time. He is expected to appeal to his compatriots to come together during his address, but considering the fractures even within the Congress, his words are more likely than not to fall on deaf years, especially with hardliners such as Trump throwing their hat in the election ring.