US President Joe Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary | Watch

US President Joe Biden paid an unexpected visit to Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Monday where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The visit took place just days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

This is Biden’s first visit to Ukraine after the start of conflict.

During Biden's visit to Kyiv, air raid sirens sounded throughout the city, but there were no reports of missile or airstrikes by Russia. Biden reassured Zelenskyy that the United States would continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary.

They discussed a $500 million aid package from the US along with new military that will be announced on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Biden, stating that his visit was a crucial demonstration of support for all Ukrainians.

The two presidents were photographed shaking hands before a meeting with Ukrainian and American flags in the background.

The visit was conducted covertly and later the meeting between the leader became official after the White House came up with a detailed statement citing purpose of this visit. Biden had already been publicly scheduled to arrive in Warsaw on Tuesday morning for a two-day visit as per the itinerary.

Biden’s surprise visit came just a day before a scheduled speech by President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in which the he is expected to speak about his country’s war effort amid indications that a spring offensive in Ukraine is already underway.

Tweeting about his visit, Biden reaffirmed the world on the US' "unwavering commitment" and support towards Ukraine.

"As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," Biden said.

He also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "dead wrong" in assuming that he could defeat Ukraine.

He added that the US will continue to provide military, economic and humanitarian support to help defend Ukraine.

In a video tweeted by The Kyiv Independent, Biden can be seen visiting the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine.

⚡️Biden, Zelensky visit the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky have met in Kyiv on Feb. 20.Video: Ukrainska Pravda pic.twitter.com/MYwA8iklA5— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 20, 2023

There the president commemorated the lives of those who died defending Ukraine against the Russian attacks.

In it’s statement, White House said, “I am meeting with President Zelenskyy and his team for an extended discussion on our support for Ukraine. I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments. And I will share that later this week, we will announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine. Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure.”

“As the world prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” the statement reads ahead.