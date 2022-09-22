    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Joe Biden supports India, Germany and Japan as permanent members of UNSC, says White House official

    Joe Biden supports India, Germany and Japan as permanent members of UNSC, says White House official

    Joe Biden supports India, Germany and Japan as permanent members of UNSC, says White House official
    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    Joe Biden earlier said he believes the time has come for the institution to become more inclusive so that it can better respond to the needs of today's world.

    US President Joe Biden supports Germany, Japan and India as permanent members of a reformed United Nations Security Council, a senior official of his administration has said. At the same time, a lot of work needs to be done in this matter, the official told reports on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.
    "We have historically and continue to stand behind the idea that Germany, Japan and India should be permanent members of the Security Council," the official said in response to a question. Earlier on Wednesday, President Joe Biden in his address at the UN General Assembly reiterated his commitment to reforming the UN Security Council.
    Biden said he believes the time has come for the institution to become more inclusive so that it can better respond to the needs of today's world.
    "Members of the UN Security Council, including the United States, should consistently uphold and defend the United Nations Charter and refrain from the use of veto, except in rare and extraordinary situations, to ensure that the Council remains credible and effective," he said.
    "That is also why the United States supports increasing the number of both permanent and non-permanent representatives of the Council. This includes permanent seats for those nations we've long supported," he added.
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
