Joe Biden State of the Union address LIVE: US President to shortly deliver his third key speech
By CNBCTV18.com | Feb 8, 2023 6:44 AM IST (Updated)
Summary
Joe Biden State of the Union address live: In a couple of hours, United States President Joe Biden will stand before the joint chambers of the US Congress — the House of Representatives and the Senate — to deliver possibly the most important speech of his first term in office, the annual State of the Union address. This is Biden's last chance to make a case for himself — he will speak on the nation's budget, economy, news, agenda, progress, and achievements of his administration, as well its legislative agenda for the coming year. It could also contain hints of whether or not Biden is going to make a bid to retain the office.
Live Updates
Good morning readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's LIVE blog on the State of the Union Address where we will take you through all the key points made by US President Joe Biden.