Joe Biden says US infra projects will have to buy made in America products only

US President Joe Biden in his his second State of the Union address speech today announced a new standard that would require all construction material used in federal infrastructure projects be made in America.

“Tonight, I’m also announcing new standards to require all construction materials used in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America. American-made lumber, glass, drywall, fiber optic cables. And on my watch, American roads, American bridges, and American highways will be made with American products,” said Biden.

He further added that America used to be number one in infrastructure and now the country is going to make a comeback to the position.

"To maintain the strongest economy in the world, we also need the best infrastructure in the world, We used to be #1 in the world in infrastructure, then we fell to #13th. Now we’re coming back,” said Biden.

With this announcement any exporter of construction material, glass, drywall, fiber optic cables etc. will be affected. The U.S. is structurally dependent on imported building materials and the majority of it comes from China.

The impact is primarily seen when between 2018 and 2019, the Trump Administration imposed tariffs – ranging from 7.5 percent to 25 percent – on imports from China.

A study by the National Association of Home Builders in 2018 showed that average tariff rates for home building products globally experienced more than a fourfold increase between 2017 and 2021 due to the tariff hike.