  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

Joe Biden prioritises anti-corruption in foreign policy with focus on crypto, cybersecurity

Updated : June 04, 2021 14:26:41 IST

Joe Biden has asked for a review report of anti-corruption measures.
US president has released a National Security Study Memorandum that places global anti-corruption measures at the centre of the country’s foreign policy.
Joe Biden prioritises anti-corruption in foreign policy with focus on crypto, cybersecurity
Published : June 04, 2021 02:07 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

NACH's bulk payment system to be available on all days of week from August 1, says RBI

NACH's bulk payment system to be available on all days of week from August 1, says RBI

RBI projects Consumer Price Inflation at 5.1% in FY22

RBI projects Consumer Price Inflation at 5.1% in FY22

RBI announces G-SAP 2.0 in Q2FY22 worth Rs 1.2 lakh cr to support market

RBI announces G-SAP 2.0 in Q2FY22 worth Rs 1.2 lakh cr to support market

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement