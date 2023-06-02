Joe Biden falls at US Air Force Academy graduation ceremony | WATCH

The president himself addressed the incident, joking with reporters at the White House that he got "sandbagged."

US President Joe Biden on Thursday fell face-first at the US Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony in Colorado State. The 80-year-old man appeared unhurt and later joked that he got "sandbagged."

The White House on Thursday confirmed that the president was "fine."

Biden tripped and fell over a sandbag after handing out the last diploma at the graduation ceremony on June 1. He was helped by an officer and two Secret Service agents on stage with him.

Biden had been greeting the graduates in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the front of the stage with salutes and handshakes, and turned to jog back toward his seat when he fell.

The president himself addressed the incident, joking with reporters at the White House that he got "sandbagged."

"I got sandbagged," Biden quipped, when asked how he was feeling.

Onlookers, including some members of the official delegation onstage, watched in concern before Biden, who at age 80 is the oldest president in U.S. history, returned to his seat to view the end of the ceremony.

Videos of Biden falling have made the rounds on the internet and gotten the attention of several important figures.

Former US President Donald Trump said he hoped Biden wasn't hurt.

"He actually fell down? Well, I hope he wasn't hurt. You gotta be careful about that cause you don't want that. Even if you have to tip-toe down a ramp..." he said.

Meanwhile, Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis used the opportunity to take a political shot at Biden while at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

“We hope and wish Joe Biden a swift recovery from any injuries he may have sustained,” he said, “but we also wish the United States of America a swift recovery from the injuries it has sustained because of Joe Biden and his policies.”

White House communications director Ben LaBolt tweeted that the president was fine and that "there was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands."

Biden has been dogged by questions about his age and his fitness to serve, and his missteps have become fodder for political rivals as he campaigns for a second term in 2024. He has stumbled before going up the stairs and onto Air Force One and he once got caught up in his bike pedals while stopping to talk to reporters near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Biden’s personal doctor said after the president’s most recent physical exam in February that Biden “remains a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

Dr. Kevin O’Connor also documented the president's stiffened gait, which O'Connor said was the result of spinal arthritis, a previously broken foot and neuropathy in Biden's feet.

With agency inputs.