Joe Biden falls at US Air Force Academy graduation ceremony | WATCH

US President Joe Biden on Thursday fell face-first at the US Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony in Colorado State. The 80-year-old man appeared unhurt and later joked that he got "sandbagged."

The White House on Thursday confirmed that the president was "fine."

