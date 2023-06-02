English
homeworld NewsJoe Biden falls at US Air Force Academy graduation ceremony | WATCH

Joe Biden falls at US Air Force Academy graduation ceremony | WATCH

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 10:07:35 AM IST (Published)

The president himself addressed the incident, joking with reporters at the White House that he got "sandbagged."

US President Joe Biden on Thursday fell face-first at the US Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony in Colorado State. The 80-year-old man appeared unhurt and later joked that he got "sandbagged."

The White House on Thursday confirmed that the president was "fine."
Biden tripped and fell over a sandbag after handing out the last diploma at the graduation ceremony on June 1. He was helped by an officer and two Secret Service agents on stage with him.
