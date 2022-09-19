By Akriti Anand

Mini In the 'The 2022 60 Minutes Interview' published in CBS news, Biden said, "We're still doing a lot of work on it. It's — but the pandemic is over."

US President Joe Biden on Sunday said the COVID-19 pandemic is over but there’s still a problem.

"We still have a problem with COVID," he said at the Detroit Auto Show that he was attending for the first time in three years.

In the ' The 2022 60 Minutes Interview ' published in CBS news, Biden said, "We're still doing a lot of work on it. It's — but the pandemic is over."

Noting that no one was wearing masks and everybody seems to be in pretty good shape, Biden said, "I think it's changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it."

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over,” President Biden tells 60 Minutes in an interview in Detroit. https://t.co/7SixTE3OMT pic.twitter.com/s5fyjRpYuX

Commenting on the annual inflation rate of 8.3 percent, nosediving markets and mounting grocery bills, Biden said, "Inflation rate month to month was just — just an inch, hardly at all," as he hoped to bring inflation under control.

"I'm telling the American people that we're gonna get control of inflation. And their prescription drug prices are going to be a hell of a lot lower. Their health care costs are going to be a lot lower. Their basic costs for everybody, their energy prices are going to be lower. They're going to be in a situation where they begin to gain control again. I'm — more optimistic than I've been in a long time," he was quoted by 60 minutes as saying.