By CNBCTV18.com

Instead of referring to his Ukrainian counterpart, Zelenskyy, Joe Biden mistakenly called him ‘Vladimir’. He quickly corrected his mistake and again said, "Mr Zelenskyy and I talked about the kinds of guarantees we could make in the meantime when I was in Ukraine and when we met in other places."

In yet another gaffe, United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday, July 12, mistakenly took the first name of the rival he is trying to defeat while speaking at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Instead of referring to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Biden misspelt him as ‘Vladimir’, the Russian President Putin.

“Vladimir and I...I shouldn't be so familiar," said Biden while addressing a press conference in the Lithuanian capital. He, however, quickly corrected his mistake and again said, "Mr Zelenskyy and I talked about the kinds of guarantees we could make in the meantime when I was in Ukraine and when we met in other places." Watch video: