Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reclaimed the title of the world’s richest person that he has held since 2017, according to Forbes’ real-time data. His $190 billion net worth surpassed Musk’s $173 billion to end his six-week stint on the top.

Musk became the richest man in January, but he lost $4.6 billion as Tesla shares slid 2.4 percent in the trading on Tuesday. The surging share price had pushed Musk on the top, and the same price in the negative direction pulled him on the second position.

Bezos’ personal wealth – also in Amazon stock – has surged as the share price rocketed over the last few years. The stock has surged over 53 percent over the previous 12 months. Last August, Bezos had become the first person to see his wealth soar past the $200 billion mark.

Amazon’s founder is preparing to hand its reins to Andy Jassy later this year, but he is still expected to keep an eye on the company he founded. Along with Amazon, Bezos will focus on his other companies – the Blue Origin, Bezos Earth Fund, and Amazon Day 1 Fund.

On the other hand, Musk has been in the centre of some of the most significant market events this year. From igniting the Dogecoin fire to fanning the flames of Reddit-driven GameStop rally, and roiling the price of Bitcoin, his constant tweets have kept retail investors and share prices of many assets on foot.

Following the Amazon and Tesla chief in the big list is Microsoft Founder Bill Gates w ith a net worth of $137 billion, French billionaire Bernard Arnault with $116 billion to his name, and Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg with $104 billion.