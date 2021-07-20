Jeff Bezos space trip LIVE: Blue Origin's New Shepard launches, carrying Amazon founder on 1st crewed spaceflight

Soon-to-be astronauts climb the launch tower and prepare to board capsule: CNBC

Earlier,

Bezos: “To a soft landing”

With less than 30 minutes to launch, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos posted a video to his Instagram in tribute to his brother, Mark, who is one of two other passengers joining Bezos on the company’s first passenger spaceflight, reported a CNBC report.

In the video, Bezos shares some words of encouragement as the brothers clink their glasses of frozen Tang together in a toast, it added.

“The Russian cosmonauts have a special toast for occasions like this before a flight,” Bezos says. “To a soft landing.”