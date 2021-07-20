Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • world>
    • Jeff Bezos space trip LIVE: Blue Origin's New Shepard launches, carrying Amazon founder on 1st crewed spaceflight

    Jeff Bezos space trip LIVE: Blue Origin's New Shepard launches, carrying Amazon founder on 1st crewed spaceflight

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Jeff Bezos Blue Origin Rocket Launch LIVE Updates: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is going on an 11-minute ride to space with his younger brother Mark on July 20. The Bezos brothers will be joined by another passenger who has won the spare seat on the New Shepard space rocket for $28 million. Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin has been running the suborbital New Shepard rocket through a series of successful test flights. The capsule will carry as many as six passengers, though the company has not yet revealed who else will be on board. Here are the live updates

    Jeff Bezos space trip LIVE: Blue Origin's New Shepard launches, carrying Amazon founder on 1st crewed spaceflight
      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • New Shepard launches, carrying Jeff Bezos on first crewed spaceflight

      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • NewShepard is go for launch.

      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • Countdown clock resumes
      The Blue Origin countdown clock has resumed, with now less than 13 minutes go.

      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • Scenes from New Shepard's First Human Flight astronaut load.

      • Whats app
      • Telegram
      • Whats app
      • Telegram
    • Did Richard Branson enter space? Is Bezos going beyond edge of space? Debate continues
      There seems to be no consensus on the space-Earth border but a few adventurous billionaires can at least take credit for breaking boundaries.
      Jeff Bezos space trip LIVE: Blue Origin's New Shepard launches, carrying Amazon founder on 1st crewed spaceflight
      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • Jeff, Mark, Wally and Oliver are now getting into their seats, buckling up, and preparing for hatch close in advance of New Shepard’s flight to space and back, says Blue Origin in official twitter handle.

      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • Soon-to-be astronauts climb the launch tower and prepare to board capsule: CNBC

      Earlier,

      Bezos: “To a soft landing”

      With less than 30 minutes to launch, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos posted a video to his Instagram in tribute to his brother, Mark, who is one of two other passengers joining Bezos on the company’s first passenger spaceflight, reported a CNBC report.

      In the video, Bezos shares some words of encouragement as the brothers clink their glasses of frozen Tang together in a toast, it added.

      “The Russian cosmonauts have a special toast for occasions like this before a flight,” Bezos says. “To a soft landing.”

      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • Jeff Bezos on critics of billionaires going to space: ‘They’re mostly right’
      Jeff Bezos has heard the complaints about billionaires like himself funneling their money into private rocket companies instead of donating to causes on Earth, and he doesn’t disagree. In an interview with CNN ahead of his planned Tuesday morning space voyage in a rocket built by his company Blue Origin, Bezos was asked for his thoughts on critics who call the extraterrestrial flights “joyrides for the wealthy, and [who say] you should be spending your time and your money and energy trying to solve problems here on Earth.”

      • Whats app
      • Telegram
    • Did Richard Branson enter space? Is Bezos going beyond edge of space? Debate continues
      There seems to be no consensus on the space-Earth border but a few adventurous billionaires can at least take credit for breaking boundaries.
      Jeff Bezos space trip LIVE: Blue Origin's New Shepard launches, carrying Amazon founder on 1st crewed spaceflight
      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • Meet Maharashtra-born Sanjal Gavande who helped build Jeff Bezos’ space vehicle
      Sanjal Gavande is part of the team which built the spacecraft that is flying Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to space on July 20. After getting a pilot's license in 2016, she applied for a space engineering job at NASA, but was rejected due to citizenship-related matters. READ MORE

      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • Blue Origin sees clear skies for inaugural space flight by Bezos and crewmates
      Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos and his three crewmates engaged in a crash course of training on Sunday in preparation for his company Blue Origin's inaugural flight to the edge of space planned for Tuesday. READ MORE

      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • Jeff Bezos: The world is not enough?
      In a tweet last year, Musk called Bezos a "copy-cat" for acquiring the self-driving start-up Zoox for over $1 billion. In April this year, Bezos filed a complaint after NASA picked SpaceX for its manned mission to the moon, Musk trolled Blue Origin with a tweet and said, "Can't get it up (to orbit) lol". Surely, Bezos took this comment personally. READ MORE

      • Whats app
      • Telegram
    • Meet Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space crew
      Bezos will be accompanied by his brother Mark, 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old student.
      Jeff Bezos space trip LIVE: Blue Origin's New Shepard launches, carrying Amazon founder on 1st crewed spaceflight
      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • As per Forbes, the scheduled lift-off in various time zones are:
      13.00 Universal Time (UTC), which is:
      6.00 am PST (Pacific Standard Time)
      8.00 am CDT (Central Daylight Time)
      9.00 am EST (Eastern Standard Time)
      2.00 pm BST (British Summer Time)
      6.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)
      While we in India can see it live at 6.30 pm, Londoners can catch it at 2 pm and in Tokyo it will be 10 pm when Bezos and his team blast off.

      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • Why Google CEO Sunder Pichai is envious of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos?
      Sunder Pichai recently said he is a "bit jealous of Jeff Bezos", who will make his first trip to space next week after Virgin boss Richard Branson did a couple of days back. The Google CEO said that he too would like to "see Earth from space". READ MORE

      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • Jeff Bezos in space: Live-streaming starts 90 mins before take-off, check timings here
      The entire journey will be live-streamed 90 minutes before the scheduled take-off and can be watched at www.blueorigin.com and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVxTHEKKLxNjGcvVaZindlg

      READ MORE

      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • The New Shepard rocket will fly autonomously (i.e. without pilots onboard). Meet the crew that will travel to the edge of the space aboard Blue Origin’s first human spaceflight

      Jeff Bezos space trip LIVE: Blue Origin's New Shepard launches, carrying Amazon founder on 1st crewed spaceflight
      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • Jeff Bezos, richest man on earth, flies to space today; here's how to watch
      The launch will be broadcast live on the website of Blue Origin and on its YouTube channel beginning at 5 pm IST. The take-off is targeted for 6:30 pm in India on Tuesday. The live broadcast starts 90 minutes before the take-off. READ MORE

      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • Jeff Bezos is going to space: All you need to know about his 11-minute adventure
      Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is going on an 11-minute ride to space with his younger brother Mark on July 20. The Bezos brothers will be joined by another passenger who has won the spare seat on the New Shepard space rocket for $28 million. Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin has been running the suborbital New Shepard rocket through a series of successful test flights. The capsule will carry as many as six passengers, though the company has not yet revealed who else will be on board. READ MORE

      • Whats app
      • Telegram

    • Good Afternoon readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the space travel of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' and his co-travelers. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments from the mega event. For starters, Bezos, the world’s richest man, is about to launch himself on a supersonic joyride to the edge of space. He’ll be flying aboard New Shepard, a suborbital capsule and rocket system built by his space company Blue Origin. He’s also bringing along a few guests on this inaugural journey — his brother, Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pilot and one of the “Mercury 13" women; and an 18-year old recent high school graduate named Oliver Daemen, who will be the first paying customer aboard New Shepard.

      • Whats app
      • Telegram
    Jeff Bezos Blue Origin Rocket Launch LIVE Updates:
    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is going on an 11-minute ride to space with his younger brother Mark on today. The Bezos brothers will be joined by another passenger who has won the spare seat on the New Shepard space rocket for $28 million. Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin has been running the suborbital New Shepard rocket through a series of successful test flights. The capsule will carry as many as six passengers, though the company has not yet revealed who else will be on board.
    Here are the live updates
    (Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    2 Union Ministers, Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishor on Pegasus list: Report

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco383.00 -13.95 -3.51
    IndusInd Bank981.55 -34.30 -3.38
    Tata Steel1,233.35 -33.05 -2.61
    NTPC118.45 -2.95 -2.43
    Bharti Airtel525.75 -12.70 -2.36
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    IndusInd Bank982.10 -33.75 -3.32
    Tata Steel1,232.70 -33.60 -2.65
    NTPC118.45 -2.90 -2.39
    Bharti Airtel525.85 -12.45 -2.31
    HCL Tech977.30 -22.90 -2.29
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco383.00 -13.95 -3.51
    IndusInd Bank981.55 -34.30 -3.38
    Tata Steel1,233.35 -33.05 -2.61
    NTPC118.45 -2.95 -2.43
    Bharti Airtel525.75 -12.70 -2.36
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    IndusInd Bank982.10 -33.75 -3.32
    Tata Steel1,232.70 -33.60 -2.65
    NTPC118.45 -2.90 -2.39
    Bharti Airtel525.85 -12.45 -2.31
    HCL Tech977.30 -22.90 -2.29

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.6150-0.2550-0.34
    Euro-Rupee87.8500-0.4590-0.52
    Pound-Rupee101.4000-0.9360-0.91
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6815-0.0022-0.33
    View More