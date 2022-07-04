Jeff Bezos slams Biden's call to companies to cut gas prices; here's what others said

Reacting to Biden's message, Bezos tweeted, “Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics."
My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril.Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.— President Biden (@POTUS) July 2, 2022
Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics. https://t.co/XgKfEICZpk— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 3, 2022
My message to the guy running your teleprompter:It’s YOUR fault.Reverse the dozens of executive orders, regulations & agency actions targeting American energy, and gas prices will fall…FAST.#Bidenflation https://t.co/k6TcrR4xbn— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 3, 2022
Biden, it’s your horrific and failed policies that are hurting Americans with high inflation and gas prices. Can’t keep blaming everyone else. When even Jeff Bezos is calling you out, you know you’ve got a problem. Time to take ownership and stop this bulls***!— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 3, 2022
Crime, inflation, gas prices, recession … Biden’s agenda is a threat to the American dream.— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) July 4, 2022
Biden says he's not to blame for high energy prices, but that's absurd. Biden killed a major refinery expansion. He killed a 1M acre oil & gas lease sale in Alaska. And yesterday he blocked all new drilling in the Atlantic & Pacific oceans.https://t.co/rvLzAZoFmE— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) July 2, 2022
Fact check: This person has no lawful authority to threaten or order a gas station to set a price. This tweet is an abuse of power. https://t.co/IrToTxnszO— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 2, 2022
It seems Joe Biden’s plan to deal with gas prices is to shout into the wind. To be fair, that’s significantly better than Gavin Newsom’s plan.— Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) July 3, 2022
Joe Biden and House Democrats' war on American energy is responsible for the historic Fourth of July gas prices Americans are paying.No one else.— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) July 1, 2022
Now US President finally realized that capitalism is all about exploitation. He didn’t believe this before.— Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) July 2, 2022