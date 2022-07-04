Jeff Bezos slams Biden's call to companies to cut gas prices; here's what others said

US President Joe Biden's call to companies ‘running gas stations’ to bring down the prices has drawn severe criticism. Among the most prominent voices opposing Biden's call was that of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

“My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now," Biden tweeted.

My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.— President Biden (@POTUS) July 2, 2022 Reacting to Biden's message, Bezos tweeted, “Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics." Reacting to Biden's message, Bezos tweeted, “Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics."

Jeff Bezos and Joe Biden spar over ways to fight 40-year high inflation

Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics. https://t.co/XgKfEICZpk — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 3, 2022

Besides Bezos, Texas Senator Ted Cruz also slammed Biden's move saying, “My message to the guy running your teleprompter: It’s YOUR fault. Reverse the dozens of executive orders, regulations & agency actions targeting American energy, and gas prices will fall…FAST"

My message to the guy running your teleprompter: It’s YOUR fault.Reverse the dozens of executive orders, regulations & agency actions targeting American energy, and gas prices will fall…FAST.#Bidenflation https://t.co/k6TcrR4xbn— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 3, 2022

Other prominent American voices also weighed in on the issue of gas prices.

Biden, it’s your horrific and failed policies that are hurting Americans with high inflation and gas prices. Can’t keep blaming everyone else. When even Jeff Bezos is calling you out, you know you’ve got a problem. Time to take ownership and stop this bulls***! — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 3, 2022

Crime, inflation, gas prices, recession … Biden’s agenda is a threat to the American dream. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) July 4, 2022

Biden says he's not to blame for high energy prices, but that's absurd. Biden killed a major refinery expansion. He killed a 1M acre oil & gas lease sale in Alaska. And yesterday he blocked all new drilling in the Atlantic & Pacific oceans.https://t.co/rvLzAZoFmE — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) July 2, 2022

The furore comes in the wake of gas selling at $4.82 per gallon (national average on Saturday). In some states like California, the gas price crossed the $6 mark. According to the Biden administration, the rise in gas prices is a direct outcome of the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its fourth month. Last week, Biden told reporters that American drivers would have to endure high gas prices for “as long as it takes” for Ukraine to defeat Russia.

Fact check: This person has no lawful authority to threaten or order a gas station to set a price. This tweet is an abuse of power. https://t.co/IrToTxnszO — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 2, 2022

It seems Joe Biden’s plan to deal with gas prices is to shout into the wind. To be fair, that’s significantly better than Gavin Newsom’s plan. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) July 3, 2022

Joe Biden and House Democrats' war on American energy is responsible for the historic Fourth of July gas prices Americans are paying. No one else.— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) July 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Chinese state media has also trolled Biden for asking companies to bring down gas prices. Chen Weihua, EU Bureau Chief and columnist for China Daily, tweeted, “Now, US President finally realized that capitalism is all about exploitation. He didn’t believe this before.”

Now US President finally realized that capitalism is all about exploitation. He didn’t believe this before. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) July 2, 2022

Following Russia's attack on Ukraine, countries in the West shunned Russian energy supplies, increasing fuel prices in several parts of the world.