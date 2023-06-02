Japan vending machines will automatically dish out free food in event of earthquake, typhoon

The coastal city of Ako, where these vending machines have been installed, is located in an area which is more earthquake-prone, according to seismologists. Japan’s central and south-west Pacific coast is expected to be hit by powerful earthquakes in the next few decades.

Vending machines have been installed in a city in western Japan to offer free food and drinks to affected people on the event of natural disasters. Two vending machines in the western coastal city of Ako will offer free food and drinks in case typhoons or an earthquake strike the island, Japanese news portal Mainichi reported.

Ako is located in a geographically sensitive region which is more vulnerable to powerful earthquakes, according to seismologists. Japan’s central and south-west Pacific coast is expected to be hit by powerful earthquakes in the next few decades, seismologists predict.

On May 26, an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck eastern Japan .

The "hygiene supply disaster prevention stockpiling vending machines" have been installed as a part of a comprehensive cooperation agreement between the Ako Municipal Government and Tokyo-based pharmaceutical firm Earth Corp, the report added.

Earth Corp has entered into an agreement with civic bodies across Japan to solve local issues in different cities. The vending machines in Ako are the first of their kind in Japan.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness in the area.

The first vending machine was installed at a health and welfare facility and the second one was set up at a community centre in Ako in March. These two locations are designated evacuation centres, the report added.

The two vending machines contain nearly 300 bottles and cans of drinks and around 150 food items useful for emergency situations. The stock also includes nutritional supplements.

Once an emergency or natural disaster warning in a situation of earthquake or typhoon is issued, the vending machines will automatically unlock and the evacuated people can get access to the food and the drink for free.

On the other hand, during normal times the vending machines will be selling the eatables and drinks.

Sanitary supplies like portable toilets and masks will also be stored in the locker above the recycling box beside the vending machine, which will be distributed during a disaster.