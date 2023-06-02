English
Japan vending machines will automatically dish out free food in event of earthquake, typhoon

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 8:59:06 PM IST (Updated)

The coastal city of Ako, where these vending machines have been installed, is located in an area which is more earthquake-prone, according to seismologists. Japan’s central and south-west Pacific coast is expected to be hit by powerful earthquakes in the next few decades.

Vending machines have been installed in a city in western Japan to offer free food and drinks to affected people on the event of natural disasters. Two vending machines in the western coastal city of Ako will offer free food and drinks in case typhoons or an earthquake strike the island, Japanese news portal Mainichi reported.

Ako is located in a geographically sensitive region which is more vulnerable to powerful earthquakes, according to seismologists. Japan’s central and south-west Pacific coast is expected to be hit by powerful earthquakes in the next few decades, seismologists predict.


On May 26, an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck eastern Japan .

