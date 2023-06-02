Japan vending machines will automatically dish out free food in event of earthquake, typhoon

By CNBCTV18.com

The coastal city of Ako, where these vending machines have been installed, is located in an area which is more earthquake-prone, according to seismologists. Japan’s central and south-west Pacific coast is expected to be hit by powerful earthquakes in the next few decades.

On May 26, an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck eastern Japan .