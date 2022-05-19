Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Home>
  • world News>

  • Japan to double fiscal support for Ukraine to $600 million: PM Fumio Kishida

Japan to double fiscal support for Ukraine to $600 million: PM Fumio Kishida

Profile image
By Reuters  IST (Published)
Mini

Japan had previously announced $300 million loan to Ukraine in April along with joining other G7 countries and allies in sanctioning Russia by freezing assets as well as banning certain export and import items, including energy resources.

Japan to double fiscal support for Ukraine to $600 million: PM Fumio Kishida
Japan will double fiscal aid for Ukraine to $600 million in a coordinated move with the World Bank to back the country's near-term fiscal necessities damaged by Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Thursday.
"Our country stands with Ukraine," Kishida said, adding Japan will emphasise its fundamental stance to provide strong support to Ukraine with other nations in next week's US-Japan summit and broader Quad group meeting with Australia and India.
Japan, a member of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations, had previously announced $300 million in loans to Ukraine in April. Japan has also joined other G7 countries and allies in sanctioning Russia for what Moscow calls a special military operation in Ukraine, by freezing assets as well as banning certain export and import items, including energy resources.
Tags
Previous Article

Shanghai relaxes COVID restrictions with end of COVID lockdown in sight

Next Article

New Zealand hands out extra cash to 2 million lower income adults to fight inflation

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More