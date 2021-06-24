Home

    • Japan to abolish two-decade-old fiscal, debt advisory panel

    Japan to abolish two-decade-old fiscal, debt advisory panel

    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    Japan's finance ministry will abolish a nearly two-decade-old panel consisting of academics and corporate executives that has offered long-term proposals on fixing the country's worsening finances, two government officials told Reuters. The panel, which met about twice a year to debate Japan's fiscal policy and long-term debt issuance plans, will hold its final meeting on Thursday.

