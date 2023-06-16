Japan takes a stand against sex crimes with landmark bill

Japan on Friday passed a landmark sex-crime bill that will make it easier to punish a range of sexual offences, including rape, photo voyeurism, and online child grooming. The amendments to the Penal Code change the term for the crime of “forced sexual intercourse” to “non-consensual sexual intercourse,” widening the scope of cases that can be treated as an offence.

The bill specifies eight scenarios in which intercourse can be deemed non-consensual, including evidence of force or intimidation, the use of alcohol or drugs, and taking advantage of economic or social status. Previously, issues of consent had been little explored by authorities in Japan. In 2019, a court sparked outrage by acquitting a man for repeatedly raping his teenage daughter because she could have resisted him. The verdict was overturned by a higher court and he was sentenced to a decade in prison for the offence.

In addition to these changes, Japan’s age of sexual consent was lifted from 13 — the lowest among Group of Seven countries — to 16, following a decades-long battle by activists. The age of consent had been unchanged since 1907.

The law revision also criminalises “photo voyeurism” — secretly taking sexual pictures of people — and the online grooming of children. In 2022, more than 150 children were victims of serious crimes initiated through social media, including rape, according to the National Police Agency.

About 7 percent of women and 1 percent of men said they had experienced forced sexual intercourse in a 2021 government survey of 5,000 people. Just 5.6 percent of victims took their cases to the police. In the same year, only 455 individuals were convicted out of 1,330 charged with rape according to Ministry of Justice figures.

The overhaul of laws on sex crimes in Japan comes after several rape acquittals happened in 2019 which caused a public outcry. As Japan looks to make changes to its laws on sex crimes and raise its age of consent from 13 years to 16 years, it is worth noting that there are still countries where the age of consent is lower than 16 years. For example, Angola has an age of consent of just 12 years.

In Germany, the age of consent is 14 years if both partners are under 18. Sexual activity between an adult and a person under 18 is punishable if the adult is a person of authority over the minor in upbringing, education, care or employment. In mainland China, the age of consent is also 14 years while in its two administrative regions Macau and Hong Kong, it is set at 14 years and 16 years respectively.

In France and Italy, the age of consent is set at 15 years and 14 years respectively with higher ages when one participant holds “legal or factual authority” over the other. In Thailand, the age of consent is set at 15 years regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

(With input from agencies)