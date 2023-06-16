CNBC TV18
Japan takes a stand against sex crimes with landmark bill
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 3:39:54 PM IST (Published)

Japan on Friday passed a landmark sex-crime bill that will make it easier to punish a range of sexual offences, including rape, photo voyeurism, and online child grooming. The amendments to the Penal Code change the term for the crime of “forced sexual intercourse” to “non-consensual sexual intercourse,” widening the scope of cases that can be treated as an offence.

The bill specifies eight scenarios in which intercourse can be deemed non-consensual, including evidence of force or intimidation, the use of alcohol or drugs, and taking advantage of economic or social status. Previously, issues of consent had been little explored by authorities in Japan. In 2019, a court sparked outrage by acquitting a man for repeatedly raping his teenage daughter because she could have resisted him. The verdict was overturned by a higher court and he was sentenced to a decade in prison for the offence.
In addition to these changes, Japan’s age of sexual consent was lifted from 13 — the lowest among Group of Seven countries — to 16, following a decades-long battle by activists. The age of consent had been unchanged since 1907.
X