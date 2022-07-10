Japan polls: Ruling coalition all set to win a major victory marred by Shinzo Abe killing

Japan's ruling coalition was projected to keep its majority in the upper house of parliament on Sunday, two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a dominant politician and power broker.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party, of which Abe was a senior figure, and its junior coalition partner Komeito were on track to win between 69 and 83 seats out of the 125 contested in Sunday's vote, according to NHK exit polls.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving modern leader, was gunned down on Friday during a speech in support of a local candidate in the western city of Nara, a killing the political establishment condemned as an attack on democracy itself.

While some experts believe that Kishida's strong personality and work are being reflected in the polls.

"To some degree, there might have been sympathy votes in relation to the Abe murder, but not the biggest factor in the election. Kishida's approval ratings have remained solid, and another COVID wave hasn't hit yet. And the international security situation is favourable for the LDP for a strong defence. So the next upcoming issue will be the defence budget, as Kishida already promised to Biden to increase that," said Yoichiro Sato, International Relations Professor, Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University

Others believe that the poll results will be governed by the sympathy factor.