Japan commits $5.5 billion to Ukraine, to host online G7 meet with Zelenskyy

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday pledged $5.5 billion in financial aid to Ukraine to support the country's recovery from the damages caused by Russian attacks, and will mark the first anniversary of the war by hosting an online Group of Seven summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Speaking at a global forum in Tokyo, Kishida highlighted that Ukraine is still suffering under the invasion by Russia and its people require support to rebuild their daily lives and infrastructure.
As this year's president of the G-7, Kishida has planned an online summit with Zelenskyy on Friday, to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. This will be Kishida's first time hosting a G-7 summit.
Japan has already joined the US and European nations in providing humanitarian and economic assistance to Ukraine, while also imposing sanctions on Russia.
Japan's decision to provide aid was driven by concerns about the possible impact of the war on East Asia, where China's military has been increasingly assertive, particularly around self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.
In his speech, Kishida emphasised that Russia's invasion is a challenge to the entire rules-based international order that emerged after the Cold War, which is why he decided to respond resolutely with sanctions.
Japan has already provided Ukraine with loans of over 70 billion yen ($520 million) in emergency economic assistance and has welcomed more than 2,000 displaced Ukrainians, providing them with housing assistance, job support, and education.
First Published: Feb 20, 2023 6:32 PM IST
