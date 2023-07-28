Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi visits India, rides Delhi metro

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi visited New Delhi to bolster strategic ties and holds wide-ranging talks with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the 15th India-Japan Ministerial Strategic Dialogue.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day visit to strengthen the strategic ties between India and Japan. During his visit, the foreign minister visited the Delhi Metro and took a ride on it.

Later in the day, he held wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss various aspects of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

This marks the 15th India-Japan Ministerial Strategic Dialogue and Hayashi's second visit to India in the last five months.

The Japanese foreign minister also attended the opening session of the India-Japan Forum and delivered an address to the audience with Jaishankar, and participated in a Q&A session.

In his address, the Japanese foreign minister highlighted that 2023 is an important year for Japan and India as they resume their respective G7 and G20 presidencies.

He pointed at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to India in March , citing it as an example of the nation nations' close relations.

Minister Hayashi further stated that Japan-India cooperation for the “future of Indo-Pacific” based on the new Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) plan would promote a “Special Strategic and Global Partnership” in a range of fields, including politics, security, economics and development cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation in multilateral and international forums, such as Japan , Australia, India, US.

While in Delhi, the minister also announced that Japan will cooperate for the success of the G20 New Delhi summit. He stated that Japan would continue to work with India in the spirit of harmony and coordination for a better future for the region and the international community.

In a light moment, both Hayashi and his counterpart Jaishankar were asked about their favourite movies from the other country to which the Japanese foreign minister answered, "RRR."

To this, Jaishankar quipped back joking that he would not dance to "Naatu Naatu" with his Japanese counterpart.

With agency inputs.