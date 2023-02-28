Japan approves record defense budget of $50 billion to counter China

Japan approves a record $50 billion defense budget, including the purchase of 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles to counter China's growing influence in the region. The budget also allocates funding for childcare, social issues, and measures to address Japan's aging and shrinking population.

Japan's lower house of parliament has approved a record 6.8 trillion yen ($50 billion) defense budget for the coming fiscal year, up 20 percent from the previous year, as Japan seeks to strengthen its military capabilities in the face of China's growing influence in the region.

The budget includes the purchase of 400 units of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, worth 211.3 billion yen ($1.55 billion), which can be launched from warships and hit targets up to 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) away.

The planned purchase of Tomahawk missiles has drawn criticism from opposition lawmakers, who have accused Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of prioritizing arms spending over other issues such as Japan's shrinking population. Some lawmakers have called for more funding to improve childcare, which has been neglected for over a decade.

Responding to the criticism, Kishida said that both arms spending and social welfare issues are important for the lives and livelihood of the people, and that the government is committed to addressing both.

He has also acknowledged that Japan's rapidly aging and shrinking population is a national crisis and has promised to compile a package of comprehensive measures to tackle the problem in the coming months.

The new defense budget is part of Japan's new National Security Strategy, which was announced in December and includes developing a “counterstrike capability” to preempt enemy attacks.

This marks a controversial change given Japan's commitment to retain only defensive capabilities after its defeat in World War II. Military spending is set to nearly double within the next five years, as Japan builds up its defenses in response to potential threats from China, North Korea, and Russia.

The 2023 budget also allocates 4.8 trillion yen ($35 billion) for the newly established Children and Families Agency, which is due to be launched in April to help coordinate government policies on various social issues, including child poverty and child abuse. However, experts say that more funding and broader social changes are needed to alleviate the burdens of childcare and education and encourage younger Japanese to marry and have children.

Government statistics released on Tuesday showed that births in 2022 fell to a record low of 799,728, dropping below 800,000 for the first time since 1899, and at a faster-than-expected pace than earlier predicted.

The number of births last year was one-third of the peak of nearly 2.7 million in 1949. This demographic challenge poses a serious threat to Japan's economy and social fabric, and experts say that bold measures are needed to reverse the trend.

The 2023 budget also allocates more than 850 billion yen ($6.25 billion) to the Economy and Industry Ministry to help phase out the use of fossil fuels and promote digitalization and increase domestic manufacturing of computer chips. The budget includes 53 billion yen ($388 million) to promote digitalization and increase domestic manufacturing of computer chips. This comes as government-backed chip maker

Rapidus announced plans to build a new semiconductor plant in Chitose on the northern main island of Hokkaido, with mass production of cutting-edge chips planned for the second half of the 2020s. Rapidus includes automaker Toyota Motor Corp., electronics makers Sony Group Corp. and NEC Corp., SoftBank Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. and computer memory maker Kioxia.