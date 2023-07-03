US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit China this week

The US Treasury said Janet Yellen, during her Beijing visit, will be discussing quite a few macroeconomic, financial issues and how China and the US can responsibly manage their relationship, communicate directly regarding the areas of concern as well as work together to address the global challenges.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be travelling to Beijing, China this week to meet with senior officials.

A senior administration official said the trip is intentended to deepen as well as increase the communication frequency between the two countries and also stabilise the relationship, expand collaboration where possible and avoid miscommunication, CNBC reported.

The official added that the Biden adminsitration is not expecting significant breakthroughs during the US Treasury Secretary's trip. The Treasury said it will be providing further details of the trip soon.

Meanwhile, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV has confirmed that Yellen will be visiting the country from July 6 to 9.

This will be the second trip made by a US cabinet official to China ever since the ties between the two nations deteriorated earlier this year.