US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit China this week

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be travelling to Beijing, China this week to meet with senior officials.

The US Treasury said Yellen would be discussing quite a few macroeconomic, financial issues and how China and the US can responsibly manage their relationship, communicate directly regarding the areas of concern as well as work together to address the global challenges.

A senior administration official said the trip is intentended to deepen as well as increase the communication frequency between the two countries and also stabilise the relationship, expand collaboration where possible and avoid miscommunication, CNBC reported.