India and US close to reaching two-pillar tax reform agreement: FM Sitharaman, US Treasury Secy Janet Yellen

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed shared commitments, including cryptocurrency regulation and climate action, during the G20 Finance Ministers meeting in Gandhinagar, India.

India and the US are close to reaching an agreement on implementing the two-pillar tax reform framework, the two nations' financial leaders said on Monday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivered remarks today at the inaugural G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Gandhinagar.

Speaking at the press conference, Sitharaman said that India and US are actively engaged in constructive dialogues keeping in mind their shared "democratic values, pluralism and a strong commitment to rules-based global order and multilateralism.

The meeting comes on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States which Sitharaman claimed "enhanced the dynamism" of the partnership between the two nations.

"State visit of PM Modi to the US last month and his meeting with the US President have enhanced the strength and dynamism of the partnership," Sitharaman said. "The historic visit paved the way for new avenues of collaboration, propelling our partnership to a great height.''

The finance minister also highlighted some shared commitments of India and the US such as strengthening multilateral development banks (MDBs), coordinating climate action and raising the indebtedness of low and middle-income countries.

"These exchanges serve as a testament to our mutual commitment to nurture a robust partnership and harness the potential for progress and prosperity," Sithamran said.

India and the US are discussing the framework for cryptocurrency and digital public infrastructure, and are working on "harnessing the opportunity" presented by them.

Taking a moment to appreciate India's G20 presidency, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that India's efforts to evolve and reform MDBs could unleash $200 billion over the next decade. India and the US are working to reach an agreement on implementing the two-pillar tax reform and speeding up the nation's energy transition through investment platforms.

US and India are among the closest partners in the world, Yellen said, noting America's support for Ajay Banga's candidacy to the World Bank and ability to steer "critical reforms."

The US Treasury Secretary also pointed out that the US is home to the largest Indian diaspora outside the continent of Asia and serves as India's largest export market.

Looking ahead, Sitharaman reaffirmed India and the US's commitment to achieving substantial outcomes through close engagement. The two nations vowed to leverage each other's expertise and resources to actively promote economic growth, faster innovation and drive sustainable development, Sitharaman said.

"Our partnership will create a prosperous and equitable future, making it a catalyst for positive change worldwide," the finance minister said.