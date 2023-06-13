US NSA Jake Sullivan in Delhi to prepare for PM Modi's upcoming state visit

The United States has expressed its willingness to meet more of India's defence requirements and seeks Modi's support in exerting pressure on Russia concerning the conflict in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden's aide and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is in India this week for final preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the White House later this month. He will finalise agreements in Delhi today, which will be penned during Modi's visit in June end.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Sullivan will call upon Modi today and will also meet NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Doval and Sullivan met just last month with the NSA of the United Arab Emirates to discuss regional issues and a more secure Middle East region interconnecting with India and the world.

Modi will be in the United States from June 21-24 and make an official state visit on June 22. Ahead of his trip, Sullivan will "meet with Indian officials to discuss deepening collaboration across critical areas of importance between the US and India," the White House announced.

Reuters reports that a senior official said Sullivan will look at Modi's state visit's "outcomes" and ensure that the countries are "moving in the right direction."

The US is working to deepen its ties with India by forging military and industry links as a key counterweight to China's dominance, Reuters reports. However, it is worth noting that the nations differ on how to deal with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reports suggest that Sullivan will also discuss the Indo-Pacific situation with China's growing assertiveness over Taiwan. The Modi government is also apparently looking at top semiconductor chip makers coming to India and establishing a supply chain independent of the East Asian nations.

One of the key initiatives announced by Biden and Modi in May was the establishment of a bilateral partnership called the "Initiative on critical and emerging technology" (iCET). The project directs the government to work together on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor chips and quantum computing, particularly in the defence sector.

It was also reported that the Biden administration is close to approving a deal that would allow General Electric to manufacture jet engines for Indian military aircraft in India, although the White House has refrained from commenting on this matter.

"I think that we're moving forward on that in a good way," the U.S. official said on Wednesday. "We're going to be notifying that to Congress shortly."

India, being the world's largest importer of arms, heavily relies on Russia for about half of its military supplies. Over the years, India has acquired various defence equipment from Russia, including fighter jets, tanks, nuclear submarines, and an aircraft carrier.

