US NSA Jake Sullivan in Delhi to prepare for PM Modi's upcoming state visit

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 1:24:36 PM IST (Published)

The United States has expressed its willingness to meet more of India's defence requirements and seeks Modi's support in exerting pressure on Russia concerning the conflict in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden's aide and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is in India this week for final preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the White House later this month. He will finalise agreements in Delhi today, which will be penned during Modi's visit in June end.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Sullivan will call upon Modi today and will also meet NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Doval and Sullivan met just last month with the NSA of the United Arab Emirates to discuss regional issues and a more secure Middle East region interconnecting with India and the world.
Modi will be in the United States from June 21-24 and make an official state visit on June 22. Ahead of his trip, Sullivan will "meet with Indian officials to discuss deepening collaboration across critical areas of importance between the US and India," the White House announced.
