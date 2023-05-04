English
Jaishankar hosts SCO reception, Russia, China, Pakistan foreign ministers among attendees

May 4, 2023

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday welcomed and hosted the foreign ministers of Russia, China, Pakistan and other member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), ahead of the two-day conclave of the regional grouping.

The main deliberations of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers will take place on Friday.
The reception at the sea-side Taj Exotica Resort in Benaulim was attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Russia's Sergey Lavrov and Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Uzbekistan's Bakhtiyor Saidov and SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming. The foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were also among those who joined the reception.
