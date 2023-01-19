Jacinda Ardern to step down as New Zealand PM: A look at her major accomplishments

Ardern said her resignation would take effect no later than February 7, and the Labour caucus would vote on a new leader on January 22.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that she will resign from her post in February. Her shock announcement comes roughly eight months ahead of the national elections to be held in October. Ardern said she “no longer had enough in the tank” to take the responsibilities as the prime minister.

"I'm leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple,” Ardern explained at the Labour party’s annual caucus.

Ardern said her resignation would take effect no later than February 7, and the Labour caucus would vote on a new leader on January 22. She will continue to serve as a Member of Parliament till the national elections.

“I am human, politicians are human. We give all that we can for as long as we can. And then it’s time. And for me, it’s time,” she added.

Top achievements of Jacinda Ardern

Ardern's elevation as PM was historic as she became one of the youngest female leaders to head a country when she was elected at the age of 37. She was also New Zealand's third female prime minister. Her five-year tenure saw New Zealand face multiple crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, the Christchurch terror attacks, the White Island volcanic eruption and more.

Combatting COVID-19

One of Ardern's major accomplishments was her globally lauded response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Early and strict measures helped New Zealand avoid becoming a hotbed of infections while vaccination drives also helped the country open up quickly.

Response to Christchurch Mosque attacks

Ardern was also praised for tackling security issues in the wake of the Christchurch attacks when a lone gunman attacked two mosques in the city. She denounced the actions of the gunman and introduced stricter gun laws in the country. Her swift response was compared to the US inaction that routinely follows after almost daily incidents of gun violence.

Ardern was able to boost New Zealand’s standing on the global stage through her own popularity and charisma. Her response to internal crises helped her become an everyday name across the globe.

She worked towards reconciling the Maori population on the Island with measures to give more recognition to the original inhabitants of the island.