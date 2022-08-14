J K Rowling receives death threat over her tweet on Salman Rushdie attack

Mini
Author J K Rowling, best known for the fantasy book series "Harry Potter", has received a death threat on Twitter after she condemned the attack on fellow British writer Salman Rushdie. Rushdie, who faced Islamist death threats for years after writing "The Satanic Verses", was stabbed by a 24yearold New Jersey resident identified as Hadi Matar, a US national of Lebanese origin, on stage on Friday while he was being introduced at a literary event of the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York. Rowling, who has previously been criticised for her comments on transgender people, had on Friday shared a tweet expressing horror at the attempt on 75yearold Rushdie's life.
.@TwitterSupport any chance of some support? pic.twitter.com/AoeCzmTKaU— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 13, 2022