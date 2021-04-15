  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

It's time to end America's longest war: Biden on Afghanistan

Updated : April 15, 2021 07:42 AM IST

About 2,400 US soldiers have been killed, along with tens of thousands of Afghan troops, Taliban insurgents and Afghan civilians.
Under the US-Taliban pact signed in Doha, the US agreed to withdraw all its soldiers from Afghanistan in 14 months.
It's time to end America's longest war: Biden on Afghanistan
Published : April 15, 2021 07:31 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Infosys shares decline 5% after Q4 results; IT index down over 1%

Infosys shares decline 5% after Q4 results; IT index down over 1%

Sony Xperia 1 III and 5 III announced with better screens and cameras

Sony Xperia 1 III and 5 III announced with better screens and cameras

Mandatory gold hallmarking from June 1: What you should know

Mandatory gold hallmarking from June 1: What you should know

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement