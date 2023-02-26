Italy migrant shipwreck claims 33 lives: Report

At least 33 people have died after a migrant shipwreck off the eastern coast of Italy's Calabria region, ANSA and other Italian news agencies reported on Sunday.

A tragic migrant shipwreck off the eastern coast of Italy's Calabria region has claimed at least 33 lives on Sunday, according to ANSA and other Italian news agencies.

The bodies of 27 victims were discovered on the shores of Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort in the province of Crotone, and additional bodies were seen in the water, as per the reports.

The death toll is expected to rise from the current count of 33.

"Several dead are reported among the migrants, (and) about 40 survivors," the national firefighters’ department wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding the migrants’ ship had run aground by the coast.

The ship, carrying migrants from Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, ran aground during rough sea weather and crashed against rocks. Adnkronos reported that more than 100 people were aboard the vessel, including a baby and several children who tragically perished.

The Italian coast guard, along with firefighters and other police forces, were reportedly on the scene.

Italy is a primary entry point for migrants attempting to reach Europe by sea, and the central Mediterranean route is known as one of the most perilous in the world.

The International Organization for Migration's Missing Migrants Project reports that 20,333 people have died or gone missing in the central Mediterranean since 2014.