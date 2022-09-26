By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the biggest party in the coalition, emerges as the most likely new Prime Ministerial candidate.

A snap election in Italy may see the far right emerge as the biggest winners. As the general election votes are counted in Italy, the country’s far-right parties seem to be emerging as winners, at least the opinion polls indicate. The Giorgia Meloni-led ‘Brothers of Italy’ party has already secured over 26 percent of the two houses of the Italian parliament with nearly 95 percent of votes being counted by now, according to a BBC report.

With her coalition of right-wing parties, which include previous Prime Minister Matteo Salvini's League and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, Meloni will be able to command 43-45 percent of the Chamber and the Senate. With the next biggest alliance, the Left, only able to control as many votes as the ‘Brothers of Italy itself, the election could be the biggest victory for the country’s far-right since World War II.

ALSO READ:

Meloni, as the leader of the biggest party in the coalition, is the most likely new Prime Ministerial candidate as well. She could be the first woman to hold the post. ‘Brothers of Italy’ had emerged from the post-fascist movement. The party even has connections with Italy’s WWII fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. But, Meloni has been working over the past months to build her and her party’s image into that of a centrist party, instead.

According to the BBC, speaking after the vote, Meloni said that her party would govern for everyone and would not betray people’s trust.

“Italians have sent a clear message in favour of a right-wing government led by Brothers of Italy,” Meloni told reporters in Rome, the report added.

With the rise of the right-wing parties in European nations, many are concerned for the unity among EU member countries in the face of Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine as well as the nuclear attack threats. Berlusconi and Salvini have both spoken out in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia, though Meloni has promised to support the West’s policy on Ukraine.