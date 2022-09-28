Giorgia Meloni poised to become Italy's first woman prime minister, PM Modi extends greeting

By Akriti Anand

Mini Italy Elections | Congratulating Giorgia Meloni on the victory in Italy's general election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is looking forward to strengthen ties with Italy.

Giorgia Meloni, a leader of the nationalist Brothers of Italy group, is poised to lead Italy’s first far-right-led government since World War II. This is expected after a conservative bloc dominated by the far-right won Italy's general election which was held on Sunday. According to reports, Meloni is speculated to become Italy’s first woman prime minister.

Congratulating Meloni on the victory in polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is looking forward to strengthen ties with Italy. "Congratulations Giorgia Meloni for leading your party Fratellid Italia to victory in the Italian general elections. We look forward to working together to strengthen our ties," he tweeted.

Congratulations @GiorgiaMeloni for leading your party @FratellidItalia to victory in the Italian general elections. We look forward to working together to strengthen our ties. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

A century after Benito Mussolini’s 1922 March on Rome, which brought the fascist dictator to power, Meloni is at the helm as Italy’s first female premier . It followed a right-wing victory in Sweden and recent gains by the far-right in France and Spain, news agency Associated Press reported.

Italian Fascist leader Benito Mussolini, center, hands on hips, with members of the Fascist Party, in Rome, Italy, Oct. 28, 1922. (Image: AP) Italian Fascist leader Benito Mussolini, center, hands on hips, with members of the Fascist Party, in Rome, Italy, Oct. 28, 1922. (Image: AP)

Matteo Salvini's League party is one of the main allies of Meloni's Brothers of Italy which traces its roots to a post-fascist party. "I expect that for at least five years we will press ahead without any changes, without any twists, prioritising the things we need to do," Salvini was quoted as saying in a news conference.

With almost all results counted, Brothers of Italy led with around 26 percent of the vote, up from 4 percent in the last national election in 2018, and was by far the biggest party in the victorious conservative alliance.

As the leader of the only party in opposition during Mario Draghi’s 2021-2022 national unity government, Meloni's popularity soared, with Sunday’s election netting it 26 percent.

Far-Right party Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni shows a placard reading in Italian "Thank you Italy". (Image: AP) Far-Right party Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni shows a placard reading in Italian "Thank you Italy". (Image: AP)

According to Reuters, 45-year-old Meloni was raised by a single mother and is unmarried with one daughter. She presents herself as a defender of Christian values and an enemy of what she calls "gender ideology" and the "LGBT lobby", the report said.

