English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsItalian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit India to attend Raisina Dialogue

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit India to attend Raisina Dialogue

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit India to attend Raisina Dialogue
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anushka Sharma  Feb 27, 2023 6:08:58 PM IST (Published)

The 8th Raisina Dialogue will be held from March 2-4, 2023, at the Taj Palace Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi. It is an annual conference that brings together global leaders to discuss and exchange views on important global issues. The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to visit India from March 2-3, where she will be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue, 2023 to be held in the national capital. She will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajan and a high powered business delegation.

Recommended Articles

View All
As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories

Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Jasprit Bumrah's return likely to be delayed: How important he is to Mumbai Indians' bowling attack

Jasprit Bumrah's return likely to be delayed: How important he is to Mumbai Indians' bowling attack

Feb 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


During her visit, a business roundtable will be organised on March 2, 2023. The roundtable will be co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, and the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. The purpose of the roundtable is to enhance business ties between Italy and India and explore opportunities for collaboration and investment.
Also Read: India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar's checklist for the G20 meeting
Meloni's trip to India would be her first since taking office in October, last year. The Italian Prime Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met in November 2022, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali. The two leaders had discussions on wide range of issues.
Her visit is expected to strengthen the strategic partnership between Italy and India and enhance cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, defense, and culture.
It is also expected to provide a platform for the two countries to discuss and exchange views on important global issues and enhance their cooperation on international platforms.
The Raisina Dialogue is an annual conference that brings together global leaders to discuss and exchange views on important global issues. It will be held from March 2-4, 2023, at the Taj Palace Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi. The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.
Also Read: India to make sure voice of global south — not just G20 — is heard via virtual summit
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Italyitaly-india tiesRaisina Dialogue

Previous Article

Tripura Elections 2023: Result date, exit polls and key details

Next Article

UPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 43 posts of AD, Deputy Director, and others, check how to apply

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X