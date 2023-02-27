Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit India to attend Raisina Dialogue

The 8th Raisina Dialogue will be held from March 2-4, 2023, at the Taj Palace Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi. It is an annual conference that brings together global leaders to discuss and exchange views on important global issues. The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to visit India from March 2-3, where she will be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue, 2023 to be held in the national capital. She will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajan and a high powered business delegation.

During her visit, a business roundtable will be organised on March 2, 2023. The roundtable will be co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, and the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. The purpose of the roundtable is to enhance business ties between Italy and India and explore opportunities for collaboration and investment.

Meloni's trip to India would be her first since taking office in October, last year. The Italian Prime Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met in November 2022, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali. The two leaders had discussions on wide range of issues.

Her visit is expected to strengthen the strategic partnership between Italy and India and enhance cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, defense, and culture.

It is also expected to provide a platform for the two countries to discuss and exchange views on important global issues and enhance their cooperation on international platforms.