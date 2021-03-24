Israeli elections: Prime Minister Netanyahu falls short of majority amid vote count Updated : March 24, 2021 04:06 PM IST Netanyahu has been in power continuously since 2009, having served an earlier three-year term in the late 1990s Netanyahu’s own ruling Likud party has stood by him despite defections insisting on forming a government only under his leadership. Published : March 24, 2021 04:06 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply