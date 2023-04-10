Israel rejects claims that Mossad backed judiciary overhaul protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement that the New York Times report on Mossad encouraging the protests against his judicisry overhaul was "mendacious and without any foundation whatsoever".

Israel's government rejected claims raised in leaked documents aparently fom the Pentagon that leaders of its intelligence service Mossad had supported nationwide protests against a proposed overhaul of the country's judiciary.

The New York Times published an assessment on April 8 that it attributed to a Central Intelligence Update from March 1 that Mossad leadership had encouraged its staff and Israeli citizens to join the mass protests. The paper said that while the leaked documents seemed authentic, it did not mean they were accurate.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that the report was "mendacious and without any foundation whatsoever".

"The Mossad and its senior officials did not – and do not – encourage agency personnel to join the demonstrations against the government, political demonstrations or any political activity," it said.

Netanyahu's judiciary overhaul plan sparked unprecedented public anger since his coalition of hard-right and religious parties came to power late last year, and has also caused alarm among Israel's Western allies.

The proposed legislation would enable parliament to override Supreme Court decisions and hold control over judicial appointments.

After weeks of intensifying demonstrations, Netanyahu in late March relented and said he would delay the contested reforms to allow for compromise talks with opposition parties.

The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it was in touch with the Defense Department and had began a probe into the leak of the alleged documents, covering several subjects relating to national security. It declined further comment.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on March 23 that his country's intelligence agency Mossad helped Greece prevent a terrorist attack planned against at least one Jewish site in Athens.

Greek authorities said earlier that two men described as being of Pakistani origin, who were not named, had been arrested for allegedly planning an attack on a Jewish restaurant. The attack was considered to be imminent and to be intended to cause extensive loss of life.

The suspects were charged Tuesday with terrorism offenses, while a third man believed to be outside Greece has been charged in absentia with similar offenses.

A statement from Netanyahu's office maintained that the attackers were linked to Iran.

