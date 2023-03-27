Explained | Why are Israelis protesting against Benjamin Netanyahu

As per former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, disputes over new legislation threaten Israel's security. The crisis came as there is prediction of a potential violence in the country as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan overlaps with the Jewish Passover and the Christian Easter celebration.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's sacking of his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has sparked domestic uproar as thousands of protestors poured into the streets of cities across the country. Amid the protests, hospitals, universities and labour workers across Israel have announced strikes against Netanyahu's recent decision.

Protesters in Tel Aviv blocked a main highway while police scuffled with protesters who gathered outside PM Netanyahu's private home in Jerusalem. Demonstrations took place in key Israeli cities of Beersheba and Haifa. “A prime minister who doesn't obey the court and the provision of the law is privileged and an anarchist,” said a protestor to AP.

Netanyahu later tweeted “we must all stand strong against refusal.” He is widely expected to make an announcement in the coming hours.

"State security cannot be a card in the political game. Netanyahu crossed a red line tonight," opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz said in a joint statement. Meanwhile, Culture Minister and Netanyahu's confidant Micky Zohar said the party would support him if he decided to pause the judicial overhaul.

Gallant is the first senior member of the ruling Likud party to speak out against the Israeli leader's judicial overhaul plan.

Also, in a sharp departure of staying away from political issues, Israeli President Isaac Herzog says in a statement that the government must “stop the legislative process immediately.”

WHAT IS GOVERNMENT'S PROBLEM WITH JUDICIARY?

Many critics of the Israeli Supreme Court, including some in the ruling Likud party, have been alleging that Judges appointed in the apex court are left leaning in their ideological beliefs and elitist. Apart from this, they allege that judges become too interventionist in the political sphere.

Benjamin Netanyahu, on several incidents, has hinted that the country needs to restore the proper balance between an elected government and the judiciary.

Also Read:Benjamin Netanyahu fires Defence Minister Yoav Gallant sparking mass protests

WHY ARE ISRAELIS PROTESTING?

Critics say that the changes will weaken the Israeli judiciary and hand unbridled power to the government. Many critics fear Netanyahu wants to leverage the judicial push to freeze or void his trial which the Prime Minister denies.

The opposition also says his nationalist allies want to weaken the Supreme Court to establish more settlements on the land of the Palestinians. For a long time, ultra-orthodox Jewish parties in the coalition wanted to pass a law exempting their community from service in the conscript military.

As per Yoav Gallant, disputes over new legislation threaten Israel's security. The crisis came as there is prediction of a potential violence as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan overlaps with the Jewish Passover and the Christian Easter celebration.

Over the past year, Israeli Defence forces (IDF) have been conducting nearly daily raids in the West Bank, killing more than 250 Palestinian fighters and civilians.

WHAT DOES THE COALITION WANT?

The Netanyahu government has been pushing for changes to limit the Supreme Court's powers to rule against the government while giving coalition lawmakers more power in appointing judges.

The panel for selecting judges requires politicians and judges to agree on names.

-With inputs from Reuters and AP