Israel-Palestine News LIVE: IDF airstrikes in Gaza continue; death toll rises to 200; calls for ceasefire grows

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 19, 2021 11:22:27 IST

event highlights

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE News & Updates: Israel bombarded Gaza with airstrikes and Palestinian militants kept up cross-border rocket fire on Wednesday, with no firm sign of any imminent ceasefire despite international calls to end more than a week of fighting.

