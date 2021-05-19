  • SENSEX
Israel-Palestine News LIVE: IDF airstrikes in Gaza continue; death toll rises to 200; calls for ceasefire grows

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 19, 2021 10:35:37 IST

event highlights

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE News & Updates: Israel-Palestine conflict enters into the ninth day with no signs of abating even as the calls for ceasefire continue to grow. The current hostilities are the most serious between Gaza's Hamas and Israel and have also fueled street violence in Israel cities as Jews and Arabs face each other. On Tuesday, Jerusalem staged a historic strike in support of those under bombardment in Gaza. While the US expressed its support for a ceasefire, it stopped short of demanding one. The bombings have to date killed over 220 people in Gaza and 12 in Israel. The death toll includes 63 Palestinian children and 2 Israeli children. Stay tuned for live updates.

