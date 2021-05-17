Israel- Palestine conflict LIVE updates: Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

Israel- Palestine conflict LIVE updates: Israeli warplanes have unleashed a series of heavy airstrikes at several locations of Gaza City. Explosions rocked the city from north to south for 10 minutes early on Monday. The airstrikes were heavier, on a wider area, and lasted longer than a series of air raids 24 hours earlier in which 42 Palestinians were killed. That attack was the deadliest single attack in the latest round of violence between Israel ad the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza.In a brief statement, the Israel Defense Forces say only that ”IDF fighter jets are striking terror targets in the Gaza Strip.”Follow us for all the live updates
May 17, 2021
08:47
Immediate de-escalation need of the hour: India on escalating tensions between Israel and Gaza
Amid escalating tensions between Gaza and Israel, India on Sunday urged "both sides" to show extreme restraint and refrain from attempts to unilaterally change the existing status quo, underlining that immediate deescalation" is the need of the hour. The UN Security Council held an open meeting on the situation in the Middle East on Sunday, during which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres termed the tensions as the "most serious escalation in Gaza and Israel in years. Describing the current hostilities as utterly appalling, the UN chief asserted that fighting must stop. It must stop immediately. Rockets and mortars on one side and aerial and artillery bombardments on the other must stop. I appeal to all parties to heed this call.
May 17, 2021
08:41
Pak FM Qureshi discusses Israel-Palestine conflict with US Secretary of State Blinken
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday and discussed various issues including the worsening situation in the Middle East. The Foreign Office here said in a statement that the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and important regional developments.
May 17, 2021
08:30
Palestinian killed after ramming car into 6 Israeli police in Jerusalem: Police
Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian driver who crashed his car into a police roadblock, injuring six officers, in a flashpoint Jerusalem neighbourhood on Sunday, police said.
May 17, 2021
08:17
Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week
Israel launched dozens of air strikes in Gaza and the Hamas militant group kept up its rocket attacks on Israeli cities in fighting that spilled into a second week on Monday.
May 17, 2021
08:04
Israeli warplanes have unleashed a series of heavy airstrikes at several locations of Gaza City
Israeli warplanes have unleashed a series of heavy airstrikes at several locations of Gaza City
May 17, 2021
07:56
Israel-Gaza fighting enters its second week
Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group faced mounting international calls for a ceasefire in hostilities that entered their second week on Monday with no end in sight.
May 16, 2021
20:58
Islamic nations slam Israel and each other's ties to it
A league of Muslim nations on Sunday demanded that Israel halt attacks killing Palestinian civilians amid heavy fighting between it and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, even as fissures between countries over their recognition of Israel emerged. (PTI)
May 16, 2021
19:37
Hamas rocket barrage scores direct hits in Ashkelon, Ashdod
One rocket landed in a synagogue in Ashkelon, while 2 more hit 5 cars and a house; Direct hits were also reported in Ashdod and Beersheba; No injuries have been reported, according to The Jerusalem Post.
May 16, 2021
18:37
Officials say Hamas operated from the building used by Associated Press and Al-Jazeera: The Jerusalem Post
Israeli officials said that the country had shared intelligence with the US showing how Hamas operated inside the same building that housed the offices of the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera in Gaza, reported The Jerusalem Post.
May 16, 2021
17:31
Islamic nations hold emergency summit
The 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation has opened an emergency meeting over the heavy fighting between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, reported AP.
May 16, 2021
17:17
Mehbooba Mufti questions arrest of people for holding anti-Israel protest
PDP president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti criticised the arrest of people in Jammu & Kashmir for holding protests against Israel amid corona curfew, said PTI. People all over the world are protesting against the atrocities committed by Israel on Palestine. But in Kashmir it's a punishable offence where an artist is booked under PSA & a preacher is arrested simply for expressing solidarity with Palestinians, she alleged on Twitter as per the agency.
May 16, 2021
15:42
Saudi Arabia condemns Israel's 'flagrant violations' of Palestinian rights
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Sunday condemned Israel's "flagrant violations" of Palestinian rights and called on the international community to act urgently to put an end to military operations.Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was speaking in televised remarks at the start of an emergency virtual meeting of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as hostilities between Israel and militants in Gaza entered their seventh day.The Saudi foreign minister condemned what he called the violation of the sanctity of Islamic holy sites and "forcible" eviction of Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem. (Reuters)
May 16, 2021
15:30
1/2 We are deeply concerned over the mounting death toll in #Gaza with 174 killed including 74 children. @IntlCrimCourt must investigate Israel’s attack on al-Shati refugee camp on Saturday that killed 2 women & 8 children. Direct attacks on civilians are war crimes.
Gaza Health Ministry says 23 killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City in deadliest single attack since fighting began. (AP)
May 16, 2021
13:10
Rocket alert sirens are being heard near Israel-Gaza border
Fresh rocket alert sirens are being heard in Israeli border communities living close to the Gaza Strip, reported The Jerusalem Post.
May 16, 2021
12:44
At least 153 people killed in Gaza since Monday
At least 153 people have been killed in Gaza since Monday, including 42 children, a Reuters report said. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children.
May 16, 2021
11:27
Israeli military targets home of Gaza's top Hamas leader
The Israeli military said it has targeted the home of Gazas top Hamas leader after nearly a week of heavy airstrikes and rocket fire into Israel from the territory ruled by the Islamic militant group. Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, an army spokesman, told Israels army radio Sunday that the military targeted the home of Yehiyeh Sinwar, the most senior Hamas leader inside the territory, who is likely in hiding. His home is located in town of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza Strip,
May 16, 2021
09:53
UN head 'deeply disturbed' by Israeli airstrike
A UN spokesman said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply disturbed by the Israeli airstrike that destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City housing offices of several international media organisations and residential apartments, and is dismayed by the increasing number of civilian casualties. The secretary-general reminds all sides that any indiscriminate targeting of civilian and media structures violates international law and must be avoided at all costs, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Saturday. Earlier Saturday, an Israeli airstrike pulverized a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other media after warning that it was being targeted.
May 16, 2021
09:32
Biden talks to Abbas on latest Gaza escalation
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has spoken on the phone with President Joe Biden and urged the US to intervene in the conflict and put an end to Israeli attacks on Palestinians." The official Palestinian news agency Wafa says Abbas on Saturday updated Biden on the escalations across the Palestinian territories and said he was working to halt the Israeli aggression against our people and to reach a cease-fire. The report says Abbas also told Biden that security and stability will be achieved when the Israeli occupation ends, adding that Palestinians are ready and willing to work toward peace with international mediators.
May 16, 2021
09:24
Protesters in major US cities decry airstrikes over Gaza
Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia and other U.S. cities on Saturday to demand an end to Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Strip.Thousands of people shut down traffic on a major thoroughfare in west Los Angeles as they marched two miles from outside the federal building to the Israeli consulate. The protesters waved signs that said free Palestine and shouted long live intifada, or uprising.
May 16, 2021
09:23
Israeli airstrikes hit buildings, roads in Gaza
Israeli warplanes have struck several buildings and roads in a vital part of Gaza City early Sunday. According to photos circulated by residents and journalists, the airstrikes created a crater that blocked one of the main roads leading to Shifa, the largest hospital in the strip. The Health Ministry said the latest airstrikes left at least two dead and 25 wounded, including children and women. It said rescuers are still digging through the rubble and had so far pulled up five more wounded. Two hours into the heavy bombardment, there has been no comment from the Israeli military.