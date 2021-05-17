Israel- Palestine conflict LIVE updates: Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

Immediate de-escalation need of the hour: India on escalating tensions between Israel and Gaza

Amid escalating tensions between Gaza and Israel, India on Sunday urged "both sides" to show extreme restraint and refrain from attempts to unilaterally change the existing status quo, underlining that immediate deescalation" is the need of the hour. The UN Security Council held an open meeting on the situation in the Middle East on Sunday, during which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres termed the tensions as the "most serious escalation in Gaza and Israel in years. Describing the current hostilities as utterly appalling, the UN chief asserted that fighting must stop. It must stop immediately. Rockets and mortars on one side and aerial and artillery bombardments on the other must stop. I appeal to all parties to heed this call.