Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE updates: Hamas says Israeli airstrike killed top Gaza City commander

The Israeli military says it has killed several senior Hamas militant commanders in airstrikes in Gaza and Khan Younis. The army released a statement on Wednesday, saying that it carried out a complex and first-of-its-kind operation. Those targeted, it said, were a key part of the Hamas General Staff' and considered close to the head of the group's military wing. Hamas says Israeli airstrike killed Gaza City commander, highest-ranking militant to be killed since 2014 war. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will use an iron fist if needed to stop widespread protests by Arab citizens that have resulted in injuries, arrests, and property damage. Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel will stop the anarchy after deploying Border Police forces to calm unrest in recent days in the cities of Lod and Acre.
German police have detained more than a dozen men in three cities suspected of damaging a synagogue with stones, burning Israeli flags and starting a fire at a memorial for a Jewish house of prayer destroyed during the Nazi pogroms of 1938. German politicians on Wednesday condemned the three separate incidents as anti-Semitic attacks, which coincided with escalating cross-border violence between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. Police said three men in their early 20s were detained on Tuesday night and released after admitting to throwing stones at the window of a synagogue in the city of Bonn and burning an Israeli flag. The suspects told police the Gaza-Israel violence had motivated them to throw stones at a synagogue.
National Conference (NC) on Wednesday condemned "atrocities" by Israeli forces in Palestine and asked Muslim countries to put up a strong and united face to mount pressure on the Jewish state to immediately stop the aggression. In a joint statement, NC leaders, including party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah, condemned in the strongest of terms the atrocities being committed and expressed solidarity with the Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli attacks in unequivocal terms, the leaders said that even in the holy month of Ramzan, Israel has "unleashed an unjust and despicable war" in East Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Jarrah and Bab Al-Amud resulting in killing of scores of innocent Palestinians.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he wants to see an urgent de-escalation of tensions between Israel and Hamas amid the most severe outbreak of violence since the 2014 Gaza war. Johnson tweeted on Wednesday that the United Kingdom is deeply concerned and urged leaders to step back from the brink. He was one of many leaders around the world offering up advice after longtime tensions in contested Jerusalem erupted into rocket-fire from the Gaza Strip and an intense response from Israel. British Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly told Parliament that Britain unequivocally condemns the firing of rockets at Jerusalem and other locations in Israel. He called Hamas' conduct terrorism and called on militants to end their incitement and rocket fire against Israel.
A European Union court on Wednesday ruled in favour of litigants seeking to ban the import of goods from Israeli settlements on occupied land, rescinding a decision by the bloc's executive in 2019 not to register a citizens' petition they had submitted. "A citizen presenting such a proposed initiative must be given the opportunity to understand the Commission’s reasoning," the court ruled. Tom Moerenhout, a professor opposed to trade with Israeli settlements in occupied territory that Palestinians seek for an independent state, and six other citizens sued the Commission over its decision. Their ECI aimed to prevent European companies from importing goods produced in settlements - which are seen by most countries as illegal under international law - or exporting products there, calling such a trade illegal.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the international community should "give Israel a strong and deterrent lesson against its conduct toward the Palestinians. That's according to the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate, which said the two leaders talked by phone Wednesday about the escalating confrontation sparked by tension over contested Jerusalem. The statement said Erdogan stressed the need for the international community to give Israel a strong and deterrent lesson and pressed for the United Nations Security Council to rapidly intervene with determined and clear messages to Israel. The statement said Erdogan suggested to Putin that an international protection force to shield the Palestinians should be considered. Meanwhile, thousands of people in Istanbul defied a nationwide coronavirus curfew late Tuesday to demonstrate against Israel's attacks. A large convoy of cars drove toward the Israeli Consulate, waving Turkish and Palestinian flags. An image of the Palestinian and Turkish flags was projected onto the Israeli building.
His chances of a reunion with his mother crushed forever, the nine-year-old son of Soumya Santhosh, killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel, is unable to cope with the loss and still awaits her phone call. Condoling Soumya's death, Israel's envoy to India said the situation reminded him of Moses, the Israeli boy who was orphaned in the terrorist attack in Mumbai in 2008. The family of the 30-year-old Kerala woman, who lost her life in a deadly rocket attack in Israel, is yet to recover from the shock and cannot believe they will never be able to see her again. Soumya's husband Santosh is struggling to console their son, who could not cope with the situation. "He is awaiting her call," Santhosh, a resident of Keerithodu in Idukki district, told reporters here, while holding back his tears. The shell-shocked family never imagined Soumya will meet with such a tragic end after she travelled to Israel in search of better fortunes.
The Gaza Health Ministry says the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has climbed to 43, including 13 children and three woman. It says nearly 300 Palestinians in the territory have been wounded in the strikes, which began Monday as Palestinians launched a barrage of rockets into Israel. The worst fighting since the 2014 Gaza war was ignited by clashes in Jerusalem in recent weeks between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police focused on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a site sacred to Jews and Muslims. Rockets streamed out of Gaza and Israel pounded the territory with airstrikes early Wednesday as the most severe outbreak of violence since the 2014 war took on many hallmarks of that devastating 50-day conflict, with no endgame in sight.
Kerala woman killed in Palestinian rocket strike in Israel
A Keralite woman working in Israel was killed allegedly in a Palestinian rocket strike on Tuesday, her family members said here. They said the rocket fell on the residence of 31-year old Soumya in the city of Ashkelon while she was talking to her husband Santhosh, who is in Kerala, over video call in the evening. "My brother heard a huge sound during the video call.Suddenly the phone got disconnected. Then we immediately contacted fellow Malayalees working there. Thus we came to know about the incident," Santhosh's brother Saji told PTI. Soumya, hailing from Keerithodu in Idukki district, had been working as a housemaid in Israel for the last seven years, her relatives said. There is no official confirmation about the incident so far.
Newly-elected MLA and Nationalist Congress Kerala leader Mani C Kappan condemned the incident. In a Facebook post, Kappan, who is representing Pala seat in the Kerala Assembly, said thousands of Keralites working in Israel were living in fear. He also sought intervention of the Central and state governments in the issue.
The decades-old Israel-Palestine conflict has flared up yet again with rockets being launched from both sides on May 12. According to the latest government figures, dozens of Palestinians -- including children and a woman -- have been killed in airstrikes, while five Israelis died. Israel responded with hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza until May 12 morning in retaliation to the multiple rocket attacks by Islamist groups and other Palestinian militants at Tel Aviv and Beersheba. Catch all the live updates here.