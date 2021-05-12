  • SENSEX
Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE updates: Hamas says Israeli airstrike killed top Gaza City commander

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 12, 2021 07:40:07 IST

Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE updates: The decades-old Israel-Palestine conflict has flared up yet again with rockets being launched from both sides on May 12. According to the latest government figures, dozens of Palestinians -- including children and a woman -- have been killed in airstrikes, while five Israelis died. Catch all the live updates here.

