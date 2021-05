Israel-Palestine conflict: Here are 5 other ongoing flashpoints in the world

Syrian civil war: Syria has been in tatters since 2011 when the Arab spring movement that rocked the entire middle-eastern region spiralled into a brutal civil war that pitted the majority Sunni population against the government forces, whose ranks and files were dominated by Alawites, Shia sect. The situation worsened other parties, primarily Kurdish groups and Islamic State too decided to chip in leading to interventions from foreign powers such as Russia, Turkey and the US. (Image: Reuters)