Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire; here is all you need to know

After a gap of several years, Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group, fired rockets towards Israeli forces on August 6.

The Israeli military accused the militant group of firing 19 rockets from Lebanon. Of these, 10 were intercepted by Israel’s air defense system while others landed in open areas. According to the military statement, Israel also conducted airstrikes in open areas in retaliation, and that there were no casualties or damage reported on either side.

Why did Hezbollah fire rockets?

Hezbollah said its rockets were in response to Israeli airstrikes on August 5 that hit open land in southern Lebanon, the group said in a statement. The Israeli airstrikes, on the other hand, were a response to the rocket attacks by rogue Palestinian groups in Lebanon.

Is an escalation imminent?

Both Hezbollah and the Israeli military have indicated a desire to avoid escalation, however, Israel has specified that it would not allow attacks to go on unhindered along the border.

Following the Hezbollah attack, Israel’s political and security leaders held discussions to decide their response. For now, the Israeli military has said that civilian life along the border can go on as normal and tourist attractions can remain open, signalling that it ain't planning a major retaliatory attack.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has also indicated that its rocket attacks were not aimed at disrupting peace and that they were fired at open areas in Shebaa Farms, a disputed strip claimed by Israel, Lebanon and sometimes Syria.

Is Lebanon backing Hezbollah?

So far, the Lebanese government has not supported Hezbollah's recent attacks, at least overtly. In fact, the Lebanese Army said it has arrested four people who had fired rockets and also seized their launcher.

The Lebanese have also shown their resentment towards the recent attacks by Hezbollah. Viral videos on the internet show how Hezbollah fighters were stopped by the locals in the border villages of Lebanon. The Lebanese have also slammed Hezbollah for risking a new war with Israel at a time when their country is going through an economic crisis.

How does Iran come into the picture?

As Hezbollah is backed by Iran, geopolitical experts believe that the country engages in proxy wars with Israel through the militant group. Simplistically, it is widely believed that Hezbollah's actions against Israel are taken at the behest of Iran.

Tensions have risen dramatically between Israel and Iran after an attack on an Israeli-linked merchant ship in the Indian Ocean last week. Israel and several other nations, including the United States, Britain, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and the European Union, have issued a joint statement saying, “all available evidence (related to the attack on the ship) clearly points to Iran”.

Reports say that given the hostility, retaliatory action by Israel against Iran is not unlikely.