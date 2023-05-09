Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen cuts short India visit citing 'security update,' signs 3 MoUs

During Cohen's short visit, India and Israel signed three new MoUs in his presence and that of Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is set to cut short his three-day visit to India and return to his country after receiving a "security update" soon after landing in Delhi. Cohen announced on his Twitter account that he will leave after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

At the CII India-Israel Business Forum in Delhi earlier today, Cohen said that he would raise the issue of a Free Trade Agreement between India and Israel during his meeting with Modi.

Cohen's visit was part of an effort to explore ways to expand bilateral ties between India and Israel and to prepare the ground for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to India later this year.

The visit was also part of a series of high-level visits by senior Israeli officials to India over the past few months.

India and Israel have been building stronger ties in a range of sectors including defence, agriculture, and water management in recent years.

The ties between the two countries have been on an upswing, with Modi and Netanyahu agreeing on the potential for further strengthening bilateral strategic cooperation during a telephone conversation in January.

Cohen's decision to cut short his visit comes in the wake of recent events in Israel, and the nature of the security update that he received has not been disclosed.

With agency inputs.