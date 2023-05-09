English
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen cuts short India visit citing 'security update,' signs 3 MoUs

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 12:00:44 PM IST (Published)

During Cohen's short visit, India and Israel signed three new MoUs in his presence and that of Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is set to cut short his three-day visit to India and return to his country after receiving a "security update" soon after landing in Delhi. Cohen announced on his Twitter account that he will leave after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

At the CII India-Israel Business Forum in Delhi earlier today, Cohen said that he would raise the issue of a Free Trade Agreement between India and Israel during his meeting with Modi.
X